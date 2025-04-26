Sign up
Photo 2160
1913 Talbot Tourer
A 1913 Talbot 4.5-Litre 25hp Torpedo Toure. Looks pretty good for 112! The Viaduct behind is slightly older at 147!
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely old car capture with the viaduct behind.
April 27th, 2025
