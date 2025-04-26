Previous
Next
1913 Talbot Tourer by rjb71
Photo 2160

1913 Talbot Tourer

A 1913 Talbot 4.5-Litre 25hp Torpedo Toure. Looks pretty good for 112! The Viaduct behind is slightly older at 147!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely old car capture with the viaduct behind.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact