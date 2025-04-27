Previous
Time Traveller by rjb71
A Morris Traveller rounding the corner on the annual Stilton run from Uppingham in Rutland to Stilton in Cambridgeshire today. Also some interesting graffiti on the Rutland sign..
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
Save Rutland from who?
When I was a child the house across the road used to have one of these cars.
April 27th, 2025  
Richard Brown
@carole_sandford apparently nobrain Rainer 😂. Think we are about to merge back in to Leicestershire council wise. But Rutland will always be Rutland regardless of who runs it.
April 27th, 2025  
Steve Jacob ace
I see what you done there Ha Ha
April 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@rjb71 😂 aah I see & yes, Rutland always maintains its own identity.
April 27th, 2025  
