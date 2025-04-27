Sign up
Previous
Photo 2161
Time Traveller
A Morris Traveller rounding the corner on the annual Stilton run from Uppingham in Rutland to Stilton in Cambridgeshire today. Also some interesting graffiti on the Rutland sign..
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
4
1
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2161
photos
177
followers
86
following
592% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Save Rutland from who?
When I was a child the house across the road used to have one of these cars.
April 27th, 2025
Richard Brown
@carole_sandford
apparently nobrain Rainer 😂. Think we are about to merge back in to Leicestershire council wise. But Rutland will always be Rutland regardless of who runs it.
April 27th, 2025
Steve Jacob
ace
I see what you done there Ha Ha
April 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@rjb71
😂 aah I see & yes, Rutland always maintains its own identity.
April 27th, 2025
When I was a child the house across the road used to have one of these cars.