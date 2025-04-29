Sign up
Photo 2162
Fishing
One from last night's sunset which faded away rather quickly. Still some nice reflections all the same. Feeling a little glum tonight. No need to respond to that it's just something for me to note when looking back.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 29th, 2025
