VE DAY 80 by rjb71
VE DAY 80

Normanton Church lit up for VE Day 80 commemorations.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 10th, 2025  
