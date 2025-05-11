Previous
Nearly full Flower Moon by rjb71
Nearly full Flower Moon

Taken this evening rising over Hambleton Old Hall Rutland Water.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
May 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 11th, 2025  
