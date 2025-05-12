Previous
The Full Flower Moon by rjb71
The Full Flower Moon

The Full Flower Moon rising above Normanton Church Rutland Water. It was very dark by the time it crested the horizon so I was at 10000 iso. LR denoise works wonders but difficult to get the details back at that iso.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Babs ace
Nice one. Love the moonlight on the water. We lived near there during our RAF days in the 1970's
May 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great moon shot and reflection
May 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
May 12th, 2025  
