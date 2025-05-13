Previous
More Moon Madness by rjb71
Photo 2168

More Moon Madness

Another shot of yesterday's Full Flower Moon rising above Normanton Church Rutland Water. Thanks for all the comments on yesterday's image :)
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's fabulous!
May 13th, 2025  
