Lancaster over Oakham by rjb71
Lancaster over Oakham

We live pretty near Oakham showground. So it was a nice surprise to hear the Lancaster was doing a flypast today. Took me all of 5 minutes to find a good vantage point!
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
