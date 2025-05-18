Sign up
Photo 2170
Lancaster over Oakham
We live pretty near Oakham showground. So it was a nice surprise to hear the Lancaster was doing a flypast today. Took me all of 5 minutes to find a good vantage point!
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
