Photo 2172
60 years of the DB6
A visit to Burghley House Stamford today to see the Aston Martins owners club. Part of the event was a celebration of the DB6 which is 60 year's old this year!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, classic cars
June 8th, 2025
