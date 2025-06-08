Previous
60 years of the DB6 by rjb71
60 years of the DB6

A visit to Burghley House Stamford today to see the Aston Martins owners club. Part of the event was a celebration of the DB6 which is 60 year's old this year!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C ace
Beautiful, classic cars
June 8th, 2025  
