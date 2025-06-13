Previous
Over the Hedge by rjb71
Over the Hedge

Poppies not far from where I live. Some times it pays to have a step with you so you can see over the hedge!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, so many!
June 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful view.
June 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely, I haven’t seen any poppy fields this year.
June 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Superb!
June 13th, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is beautiful.
June 13th, 2025  
