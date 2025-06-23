Sign up
Photo 2175
Flowers and Showers
Not getting out currently so another Poppy photo from earlier in the month with Ketton Cement factory in the background
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
4
4
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2175
photos
173
followers
85
following
595% complete
View this month »
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
KV
ace
Beautiful.
June 23rd, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
June 23rd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful field of poppies!
June 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that's great
June 23rd, 2025
