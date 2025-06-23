Previous
Flowers and Showers by rjb71
Photo 2175

Flowers and Showers

Not getting out currently so another Poppy photo from earlier in the month with Ketton Cement factory in the background
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
KV ace
Beautiful.
June 23rd, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
June 23rd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful field of poppies!
June 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's great
June 23rd, 2025  
