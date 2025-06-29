Previous
Lancaster over Oakham by rjb71
Photo 2177

Lancaster over Oakham

The BBMF Lancaster over my home town today. Unfortunately the sunshine disappeared but still a pleasure to see this beautiful aircraft fly. One of only two airworthy examples in the world.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
June 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent capture!
June 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous shot.
June 29th, 2025  
