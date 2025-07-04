Previous
The Colour Purple by rjb71
Photo 2179

The Colour Purple

Lots of purple fields near Empingham in Rutland. The flower is Phacelia used to rejuvenate the soil.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, that’s a beautiful sight. I had assumed it was lavender
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact