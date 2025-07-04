Sign up
Previous
Photo 2179
The Colour Purple
Lots of purple fields near Empingham in Rutland. The flower is Phacelia used to rejuvenate the soil.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s a beautiful sight. I had assumed it was lavender
July 4th, 2025
