Previous
Lancaster over Stamford by rjb71
Photo 2180

Lancaster over Stamford

Another weekend and another chance to catch the Lancaster. Taken at 1/40 of a second to get the coveted full disc that aviation photographers seem to like. The light was awful some how the clouds know when the Lancaster is about!
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Gorgeous!
July 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool capture
July 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very good. That dull sky was a perfect backdrop
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact