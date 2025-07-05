Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2180
Lancaster over Stamford
Another weekend and another chance to catch the Lancaster. Taken at 1/40 of a second to get the coveted full disc that aviation photographers seem to like. The light was awful some how the clouds know when the Lancaster is about!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2180
photos
173
followers
85
following
597% complete
View this month »
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous!
July 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cool capture
July 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very good. That dull sky was a perfect backdrop
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close