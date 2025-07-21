Sign up
Previous
Photo 2182
Black Sky White Swan
A thunderstorm passing over Normanton Church Rutland water yesterday afternoon
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
0
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Helene
ace
gorgeous
July 21st, 2025
