Photo 2184
The Sturgeon moon
The Full Sturgeon moon over Ketton Cement factory in Rutland. Not sure who thinks up these names! Undoubtedly best on black!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
2
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous on black
August 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 9th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wow super nice
August 9th, 2025
