Previous
The Sturgeon moon by rjb71
Photo 2184

The Sturgeon moon

The Full Sturgeon moon over Ketton Cement factory in Rutland. Not sure who thinks up these names! Undoubtedly best on black!
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous on black
August 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 9th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wow super nice
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact