The Setup by rjb71
An image from last nights sunset showing how I got the shot! Taken by my wife
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
KV ace
Awesome shot… kudos to your wife!
August 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Well done by your wife.
August 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2025  
Bart
Great picture.
August 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot! Was it easy to get on top of that bale?
August 13th, 2025  
