Photo 2186
The Setup
An image from last nights sunset showing how I got the shot! Taken by my wife
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
5
3
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
KV
ace
Awesome shot… kudos to your wife!
August 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Well done by your wife.
August 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2025
Bart
Great picture.
August 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot! Was it easy to get on top of that bale?
August 13th, 2025
