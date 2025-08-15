Previous
VJ Day by rjb71
Photo 2187

VJ Day

A lovely flypast by BBMF Spitfire PR Mk XIX PM631 over Rutland show ground today to commemorate VJ Day.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
carol white ace
A poignant capture
August 15th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful!
August 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent capture
August 15th, 2025  
