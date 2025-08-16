Sign up
Previous
Photo 2188
Hurricane and Spitfire.
Hurricane Mk1 V7497 and MK1a N3200 piloted making the perfect combination lit by the setting sun at Duxford Flying Evening.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
2
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2188
photos
172
followers
84
following
599% complete
View this month »
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
16th August 2025 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
George
Brilliant shot.
August 18th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
August 18th, 2025
