Hurricane and Spitfire. by rjb71
Photo 2188

Hurricane and Spitfire.

Hurricane Mk1 V7497 and MK1a N3200 piloted making the perfect combination lit by the setting sun at Duxford Flying Evening.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
George
Brilliant shot.
August 18th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
August 18th, 2025  
