Photo 2190
Hornets Nest!
An unusual find whilst walking around Ferry Meadows country park today!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley
ace
Awesome find and capture
August 30th, 2025
