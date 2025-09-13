Previous
When the storm breaks! by rjb71
Photo 2192

When the storm breaks!

Lucky not to get a soaking here but fortune favours the brave! This is Wothorpe Towers near Stamford in Lincolnshire
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

