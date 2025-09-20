Previous
Me and my photos.. by rjb71
Photo 2193

Me and my photos..

I have a few photos exhibited at Lyddington Bede house for English Heritage. Nice to see them in print. Photo taken by my long suffering wife!
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George
Well deserved. You take some great photos Richard.
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact