Hanna Break by rjb71
Photo 2195

Hanna Break

The red Arrows at Duxford Flying finale today in somewhat trying conditions due to Storm Amy passing over the UK.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Babs ace
Wow, huge fav.
October 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent capture! They should be back training with new crew & existing crew in new positions at Waddington soon.
October 4th, 2025  
George
Great capture!
October 4th, 2025  
