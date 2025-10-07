Previous
Almost Full Moon by rjb71
Almost Full Moon

The almost full moon rising above the trees. An unplanned shot taken on my way back from Hospital
Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow - that's fabulous.
October 7th, 2025  
