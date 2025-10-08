Previous
lumpy moon by rjb71
Photo 2197

lumpy moon

The now waning Harvest/Hunters moon over Empingham Church spire. Not the sharpest of images but I like it all the same.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

