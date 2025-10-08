Sign up
Photo 2197
lumpy moon
The now waning Harvest/Hunters moon over Empingham Church spire. Not the sharpest of images but I like it all the same.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
