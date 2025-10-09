Previous
a foggy start by rjb71
Photo 2198

a foggy start

It was a nice sunrise when I left for work which rapidly changed to thick fog! So I took a little diversion to Deene to photograph this tree and church.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
gloria jones ace
Great atmospheric shot...love the pop of all color, nice composition
October 10th, 2025  
