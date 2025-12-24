Previous
Merry Christmas 365!

Sorry for the lack of posts of late but I found myself needing major surgery in early November for pancreatic cancer so not the best end to the year! I'm back home now after 2 weeks in hospital but still recovering so won't be taking many photos for a bit. The good news is the surgery was successful and the cancer is a slow growing one so the overall prognosis is quite positive. This photo is a throwback to 2017 when it snowed just after Christmas. Don't think we will get any this year but time will tell
Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
