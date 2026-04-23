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Same shot different Year by rjb71
Photo 2202

Same shot different Year

Long time not posting. As some of you will remember I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in October and had major surgery in November. It's been a long road but finally beginning to get back to normal. The operation went well and due to the type of cancer I didn't need any chemo therapy which was a blessing. Still gradually getting my strength back and will have a slightly different life now but it's good to be able to visit the Bluebells and old machinery in the local woods again this year.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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Joan ace
Welcome back! So glad to hear you are on the mend. You were missed.
April 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice use of foreground. (great to see you back and improving!)
April 23rd, 2026  
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