Same shot different Year

Long time not posting. As some of you will remember I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in October and had major surgery in November. It's been a long road but finally beginning to get back to normal. The operation went well and due to the type of cancer I didn't need any chemo therapy which was a blessing. Still gradually getting my strength back and will have a slightly different life now but it's good to be able to visit the Bluebells and old machinery in the local woods again this year.