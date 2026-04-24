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Previous
Photo 2203
Pops of Yellow
Some overspill from one of the Oil seed fields adding a bit of interest to this sunset.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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365-2017 onwards
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Joan
ace
Very beautiful.
April 24th, 2026
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