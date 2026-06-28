Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2209
Dakota
I was invited along to the Medbourne Classic in Leicestershire for their car show in support of Armed forces day. This is the RAF Battle of Britain Dakota performing a flypast for the event.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2209
photos
161
followers
84
following
605% complete
View this month »
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow! Excellent capture.
June 28th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fab shot
June 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close