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Dakota by rjb71
Photo 2209

Dakota

I was invited along to the Medbourne Classic in Leicestershire for their car show in support of Armed forces day. This is the RAF Battle of Britain Dakota performing a flypast for the event.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow! Excellent capture.
June 28th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fab shot
June 28th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 28th, 2026  
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