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Crowd Pleaser by rjb71
Photo 2210

Crowd Pleaser

Messerschmitt Bf 109 E-4 red 12 taking off on the Sunday of the festival of flight show at Shuttleworth. This is an extremely rare aircraft and the only airworthy example in Europe. Not a sight and sound I thought i would ever see!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic use of panning.
June 30th, 2026  
Richard Brown
@ljmanning thanks 1/50 of a second at 500 mm so pretty pleased with the result
June 30th, 2026  
🐞summerfield🍁 ace
excellent shot, Richard. you're the king of panning airplanes. aces!
June 30th, 2026  
julia ace
Great panning..
June 30th, 2026  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
June 30th, 2026  
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