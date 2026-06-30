Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2210
Crowd Pleaser
Messerschmitt Bf 109 E-4 red 12 taking off on the Sunday of the festival of flight show at Shuttleworth. This is an extremely rare aircraft and the only airworthy example in Europe. Not a sight and sound I thought i would ever see!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2210
photos
161
followers
84
following
605% complete
View this month »
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic use of panning.
June 30th, 2026
Richard Brown
@ljmanning
thanks 1/50 of a second at 500 mm so pretty pleased with the result
June 30th, 2026
🐞summerfield🍁
ace
excellent shot, Richard. you're the king of panning airplanes. aces!
June 30th, 2026
julia
ace
Great panning..
June 30th, 2026
carol white
ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
June 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close