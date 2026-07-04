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Previous
Photo 2211
Supper Time
A fox making his/her way across the nature reserve yesterday evening. I believe it maybe Coot for supper..
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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365-2017 onwards
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gloria jones
ace
Great nature shot
July 4th, 2026
Annie D
ace
Wow! Great image 👌
July 4th, 2026
Babs
ace
Amazing shot. Lucky fox, not so lucky coot fav
July 4th, 2026
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