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Bittern by rjb71
Photo 2212

Bittern

A big crop but pleased to see my first Bittern at the nature reserve. These shy and elusive birds are always hard to spot but this one hung around for a good 30 minutes. Pity it was so far away!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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Joan Robillard ace
Good captured
July 5th, 2026  
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