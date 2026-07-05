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Previous
Photo 2212
Bittern
A big crop but pleased to see my first Bittern at the nature reserve. These shy and elusive birds are always hard to spot but this one hung around for a good 30 minutes. Pity it was so far away!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
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365-2017 onwards
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Joan Robillard
ace
Good captured
July 5th, 2026
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