In response to the request for entries to the subtitle challenge this is Black 5 44871 on the Turntable at Nene Valley Railway. Looks like back breaking work. The eagle eyed among you will notice Thomas the Tank engine in the background watching the proceedings :)You spin me right round, babyRight round like a record, babyRight round round roundYou spin me right round, babyRight round like a record, babyRight round round round