Previous
Next
Bloody Cloud! by rjb71
Photo 551

Bloody Cloud!

I was following the Moon as I drove to work this morning. In my head it would be just above the horizon as I pulled into this layby where I often stop. Unfortunately the cloud had other ideas! Just a phone shot but it still gives a pleasing result.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
Nice shot....a pox on that cloud!
April 8th, 2020  
Debra ace
Nice scene!
April 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise