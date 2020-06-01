Previous
Mill on the Hill take 5! by rjb71
Photo 553

Mill on the Hill take 5!

I seem to have taken a lot of shots of this old mill of late so hears another in glorious monochrome!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
