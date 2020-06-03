Sign up
Photo 554
You wouldn't like me when I'm angry!
Another Banded Demoiselle showing its teeth!
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
30dayswild2020
Louise
ace
Fab colour! A nice close up, great detail.
June 3rd, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@roachling
thanks think I could do a whole month just on these. Find them fascinating to watch
June 3rd, 2020
