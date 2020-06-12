Previous
Green by rjb71
Photo 560

Green

Female banded damsel fly hiding in the green reeds.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of lovely green. Like this!
June 12th, 2020  
