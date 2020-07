Test Shot

Mr and Mrs Sparrow in the garden. This is the first time flavour the Sigma 150 600 on the Nikon Z6. I wasn't sure they would get on very well but they actually pair very well . I've possibly got some low light wildlife photography to do next week so wanted to try the full frame sensor of the Z6 out as it should perform better than the crop sensor of the D7200 in low light .we will see!