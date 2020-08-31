Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 577
Lancaster Just Jane
This is Lancaster Just Jane at the Lincolnshire aviation heritage centre. For the princely sum of £350 pounds you can go for a ride in this Lancaster. No where else is it possible to get this close to a real working Lancaster bomber.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
2
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2278
photos
246
followers
119
following
158% complete
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
1307
1308
1309
1310
576
1311
577
1312
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Optional Extras :)
Tags
theme-movement
,
dont-tell-the-fun-police
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shot of the war bird!
August 31st, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
That would be amazing to have a ride in this gorgeous plane!
August 31st, 2020
