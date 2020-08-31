Previous
Lancaster Just Jane by rjb71
Photo 577

Lancaster Just Jane

This is Lancaster Just Jane at the Lincolnshire aviation heritage centre. For the princely sum of £350 pounds you can go for a ride in this Lancaster. No where else is it possible to get this close to a real working Lancaster bomber.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK.
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot of the war bird!
August 31st, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
That would be amazing to have a ride in this gorgeous plane!
August 31st, 2020  
