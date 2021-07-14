Sign up
Photo 595
The Plummeters
The Red Devil's plummeting to earth after leaping out of their aircraft at 10000 ft! Rather them than me!
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
0
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2568
photos
276
followers
109
following
Nick
ace
Well captured
July 14th, 2021
