A wise man once told me that if something is in your shot that you would prefer not to be there it's still best to include it rather than compromise your composition. Hence the 3 people admiring this 1925 Custom Model T Race about. Tagging for the song title challenge with One Republic stop and Stare https://youtu.be/HtNS1afUOnE Stop and stareI think I'm moving but I go nowhereYeah, I know that everyone get scaredBut I've become what I can't beStop and stareYou start to wonder why you're here not thereAnd you'd give anything to get what's fairBut fair ain't what you really needOh, you don't need