Stop and Stare by rjb71
Stop and Stare

A wise man once told me that if something is in your shot that you would prefer not to be there it's still best to include it rather than compromise your composition. Hence the 3 people admiring this 1925 Custom Model T Race about. Tagging for the song title challenge with One Republic stop and Stare https://youtu.be/HtNS1afUOnE
Stop and stare
I think I'm moving but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone get scared
But I've become what I can't be
Stop and stare
You start to wonder why you're here not there
And you'd give anything to get what's fair
But fair ain't what you really need
Oh, you don't need
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Rob Z ace
It's so worthy of their admiration - what a marvellous thing!
August 30th, 2021  
