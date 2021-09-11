Previous
Misty Viaduct by rjb71
Photo 605

Misty Viaduct

Forgot I had taken this shot on my way to work the other day. It was a particularly difficult day and I guess that's why it slipped my mind.
11th September 2021

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice zig zag lines
September 11th, 2021  
