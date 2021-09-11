Sign up
Photo 605
Misty Viaduct
Forgot I had taken this shot on my way to work the other day. It was a particularly difficult day and I guess that's why it slipped my mind.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2635
photos
272
followers
108
following
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Optional Extras :)
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th September 2021 6:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice zig zag lines
September 11th, 2021
