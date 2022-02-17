Sign up
Photo 624
Calm Before Storm
A shot of the Eyebrook on the way home. Nothing spectacular but very calm ahead of Storm Eunice tomorrow..
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
