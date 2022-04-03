Previous
Incoming! by rjb71
Incoming!

For me the best of the 3 shots I posted on my main album
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Milanie
Really nice shot in flight
April 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
April 3rd, 2022  
Lesley
Fabulous
April 3rd, 2022  
George
Terrific capture.
April 3rd, 2022  
