Minha primeira foto, espero não esquecer de tirar as outras, não estou passando por um momento muito bom em minha vida e espero no futuro voltar aqui e ver essa foto e ver como eu superei essa fase ruim.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Ricky Pontes

@rk777
