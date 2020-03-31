Sign up
School’s Out
This is a test upload from my iPhone. If you are my student, this means you can upload your daily shot from your mobil device. Do a search for 365project.org, log in, and save or bookmark the site. You should be good to go.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Ryan
@rlaughy
I teach photography and digital imaging in northern California. I use 365 as a tool for my students, many of whom post here, too.
Tags
upload
,
mobil
,
sca
