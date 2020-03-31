Previous
School’s Out by rlaughy
69 / 365

School’s Out

This is a test upload from my iPhone. If you are my student, this means you can upload your daily shot from your mobil device. Do a search for 365project.org, log in, and save or bookmark the site. You should be good to go.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Ryan

@rlaughy
I teach photography and digital imaging in northern California. I use 365 as a tool for my students, many of whom post here, too.
