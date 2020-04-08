Previous
Next
20200408_164026 by rmibaum
4 / 365

20200408_164026

My reading nook at work. Because I need something to do when the shredder overheats (if nothing else, the pandemic has been an ideal opportunity to tackle our two-year shredding backlog).
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Rudy

@rmibaum
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise