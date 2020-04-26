Previous
Today, Afghanistan; tomorrow, the world by rmibaum
22 / 365

Today, Afghanistan; tomorrow, the world

Another Sunday smorgadbord. Mantu, bolani, and kabuli pulao.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Rudy

@rmibaum
Jan B
I don’t know what any of those dishes are but they look wonderful. Hope you’ll cook some of them for us when social distancing is a thing of the past.
April 27th, 2020  
