Photo 2771
Asian Lady Beetle
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th November 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beetle
,
asian lady beetle
Milanie
ace
Nice focusing
November 8th, 2022
